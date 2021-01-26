Local business owner Molly MacDonald will be sworn in Feb. 2
After interviewing 10 candidates, the Wayzata City Council chose Molly MacDonald as its newest member.
MacDonald is the owner of Highcroft Fine Linens & Home, a boutique shop on Lake Street. She has been a resident of Wayzata for the past five years but grew up nearby in Plymouth and considers herself a lifelong member of the community. She is a graduate of Wayzata High School and the University of Minnesota College of Liberal Arts.
“I’m honored and grateful for the confidence and potential Mayor McCarthy and the members of council see in me,” she said.
MacDonald, who will be sworn in during the council’s meeting Tuesday, Feb. 2, said she decided to apply for the open spot on the council after some encouragement from her family and friends.
“I have immense pride to be part of a community engaged in a clear vision for its future. I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve Wayzata,” she said.
New Wayzata Mayor Johanna McCarthy transitioned out of her role as council member at the start of the year, leaving two years remaining on the seat’s four-year term.
The council decided to use an “expedited process” of 28 days to appoint a new member to the seat. According to City Manager Jeffrey Dahl, the city charter does not go into great detail about the process of filling a vacant seat, but it does mandate that the seat is filled “expeditiously.”
A slate of candidates were interviewed prior to the council’s Jan. 19 meeting. Along with MacDonald, the applicants who were interviewed included Greg Flannigan, Adam Elg, Jeff Parkhill, Nate Leding, Lindsay Bashioum, Terri Fox, Margaret Runyon, Daniel Drotning and Jennifer Severson.
“Every single one of these candidates is very, very impressive, each in their own way,” said Mayor McCarthy. “I couldn’t be prouder to live in a community where there is so much engagement from the community.”
The council members each named their top candidates during the meeting, with MacDonald earning high consideration and in the end a unanimous vote from the council to appoint her to the position.
“She demonstrated to me tonight to be a thoughtful thinker,” said Councilmember Jeff Buchanan. “She understands Wayzata.”
Councilmember Cathy Iverson said she appreciates MacDonald’s experience as a small business owner and her lifelong familiarity with the community.
Mayor McCarthy too named MacDonald as one of her top candidates.
“I’ve always found her to be a very articulate and knowledgeable and just a lovely person,” the mayor said. “I think she would make a great addition to the city council.”
While MacDonald wasn’t named among Councilmember Alex Plechash’s top three candidates, he did list her as an honorable mention whose “passion clearly shows through.”
In her new role, MacDonald said she plans to further engage with an already very engaged community to see that goals and shared values are considered every step of the way during her time on the council.
“I plan to tap into my network of friends, colleagues, neighbors and those I haven’t met yet,” she said “I’m counting on this village of knowledge to lead me to thoughtful and informed decisions for the good of Wayzata.
