Overall levy increase is a 2.46% increase over last year
The Wayzata City Council has approved the city’s preliminary 2021 budget and tax levy.
Aurora Yager, the city’s administrative services director, and Steve McDonald, the city’s contracted finance director, presented the proposed levy and budget at the Sept. 1 city council meeting. Under state law, cities are required to set a preliminary tax levy and submit it to the county by Sept. 30.
The council unanimously approved the preliminary 2021 total city tax levy at $5.15 million, which is a 2.46%, or $123,000, increase over 2020.
The overall amount includes a $4.68 million general fund levy, which is a 2.9%, or $132,000, increase over 2020.
Also included in the overall levy amount is $223,000 for city infrastructure, further repayment of bond debts from the Ferndale Road reconstruction project ($33,000) and the purchase of the Big Woods Preserve ($213,000).
Historically, the city’s overall levy increase was around 4% in 2011 and 2012, more than 7% in 2013, just under 2% in 2014 and 2015, just under 3% in 2016, 2.24% in 2017, 1.55% in 2018, 3.18% in 2019 and 3.92% in 2020.
Wayzata’s current $30.53 million tax capacity is comprised of $19.96 million from residential properties, $8.09 million from commercial properties and $2.45 million from apartments. The figures represent an overall increase of 7.38%, or $2.1 million, for the city’s tax capacity over the previous year. For comparison, Hennepin County’s tax capacity increase is 6.12%.
“It’s important to note that the bulk of that increase in value is new construction, so essentially there’s more construction, more buildings, more new value created, which distributes the tax burden out wider,” City Manager Jeffrey Dahl said. “So, that ultimately helps or lessens the burden on the existing properties.”
Wayzata’s tax rate, which is used to calculate the amount of tax to be paid by all city taxpayers, has been on a downward trend during the past several years. The tax capacity rate was 23.35% in 2017, 21.75% in 2018, 21.67% in 2019, 21.1% for 2020 and is estimated at 20.08% for 2021.
The tax rate is determined by dividing the tax levy by the city’s total tax capacity.
The City of Wayzata is one of three major taxing authorities for residents, along with the Wayzata School District and Hennepin County. Approximately 20% of taxpayers’ bills are controlled by city government, with the school district, county and state making up the rest of the tax bill.
City leaders are proposing a balanced budget for 2021 at $7.04 million, a 2.64% increase, or $181,000, over 2020.
Of the $7.04 million, taxpayers will contribute $4.68 million (under the preliminary levy) in property taxes toward the general fund operations. That’s a 2.9% increase, or $132,000, over what taxpayers paid last year toward the city’s general fund. Around 66% of the city’s annual general fund revenue comes from taxes. Charges for services and licenses and permits are also large revenue sources at a combined estimated total of $1.44 million.
On the revenue side, Yager said, city leaders are assuming mostly flat or slightly decreased revenue sources, with the exception of the tax levy.
“And that’s really due to the impact of COVID-19. So, some of those include decreased licenses and permits and some decrease in our state aid as well,” Yager said.
On the expenditure side, some of the major changes include increases in the cost of wages and benefits.
“We’re assuming about a 3% cost of living adjustment as part of the preliminary budget. … There was an increase of about 12% to our health insurance costs, so that accounts for a lot of the increase in this budget,” Yager said.
Other changes include increases in the city’s general liability and workers’ compensation insurance, which Yager said is partly based on guidance from the council to increase the contingency budget to allow for additional flexibility in 2021 should there be unanticipated costs that come up as part of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The preliminary levy sets the mark for the highest possible amount. The final budget and tax levy will be presented to the city council in December. Once approved, the final levy will be certified to the Hennepin County auditor and the Minnesota Department of Revenue.
A Truth in Taxation hearing will be part of the Wayzata City Council meeting Tuesday, Dec. 1.
To view the entire preliminary budget for 2021, visit Wayzata.org/AgendaCenter and open the agenda packet for the Sept. 1 city council meeting.
