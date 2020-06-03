A development application for a new medical center on Wayzata Boulevard received approval from the Wayzata City Council.
An application for the medical office building received initial approval in December 2015, but the applicant, Mark Davis, did not move forward with the project until recently submitting an updated design for review. The proposed building has different architectural features but is similar in size, use and layout.
The updated design for the project was reviewed during the council’s May 19 meeting.
The new 16,000 square-foot, two-story medical office center will replace the existing vacant two-story building and parking lot at 1120 Wayzata Blvd. Construction on the new building, which will be able to accommodate up to nine doctors or dentists, is expected to begin by late summer.
The current building is separated from the street by the property’s parking lot, and the new center will be built up to the sidewalk on Wayzata Boulevard, with most of the new parking lot’s 57 stalls located behind the building.
Heritage Park is directly west of the site, with the apartment building located to the southwest and the Wayzata nature center is to the south. The rear and western side of the property slopes down toward the apartment building and wetlands. To the east of the site is a multiple tenant retail building.
The development includes a retaining wall, 6-foot fence and plantings to provide screening between the site and a neighboring apartment building.
The proposal met all of the city’s zoning requirements for the C-3 zoning district. The one requested deviation from the city’s design standards was for the use of wood grain embossed metal panels on portions of the building’s exterior.
The Wayzata Planning Commission reviewed the application in April and came to a 5-1 vote in favor of the design plan.
While commissioners recognized they were being asked to consider design review for the new building, some members expressed concern over the impact of the planned tree removal to residents in the neighboring apartment complex.
Included in the originally submitted plan, the project calls for the removal of a number of trees on the site. Of the 488 inches of trees to be removed, more than 50 inches will be replaced, which means a fee of more than $69,000 paid by the applicant for the inches of trees not replaced.
Assistant City Planner Nick Kieser said that since the planning commission meeting, city staff and the applicant have discussed possible solutions to lessen the visual impact of the project for the neighboring apartment complex and nearby townhomes. Kieser said the applicant came up with a tree plan that includes planting 10 new trees near the west property line and near the new retaining wall to help mitigate visual impacts. He said the applicant is also proposing to put more trees on the south side of the site.
“I also have a concern about all the tree removal, but it sounds to me like the property owner is doing everything he can to mitigate that to the best of his abilities, so I applaud him for that,” Councilmember Alex Plechash said.
On a unanimous vote, the council approved the design for the medical center while noting concerns about replacing as many trees as possible and encouraging the installation of an opaque fence to help with visual screening.
