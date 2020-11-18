Plan is meant to add outdoor programming, draw visitors to businesses
The Wayzata City Council has approved a plan aimed at boosting outdoor activity in town while attracting customers to businesses during the winter as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
The budget for the downtown business assistance plan, which was approved unanimously Nov. 10, includes a marketing campaign, setting up outdoor dining spaces along Lake Street and assistance for organizing outdoor events and programming.
“Our main goals are to market and promote Wayzata. It’s a destination. It’s a place to do business in the winter,” said Emily Goellner, the city’s community development director, noting that safety is also top of mind in following COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The overall budget for the plan is $185,000. The majority of the funds, $116,000, will come from the city’s excess funds for 2019. Other sources of funds include $34,000 from Hennepin County, $20,000 from the city’s lakefront improvement fund, $10,000 from the parks and trails budget and $5,000 in donations.
Also included in the proposed budget was the delaying of liquor fees until the end of 2021 to mitigate the burden of city fees on the most negatively impacted businesses.
Funding from Hennepin County’s Federal CARES Act allocation will also help with marketing strategies to support businesses during the pandemic.
City staff members have been working with the Greater Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce on a plan that would utilize funds for business assistance purposes. The chamber also brought on The Musicant Group, a Minneapolis-based public space management firm, to help plan programming and events.
Early ideas include a “Fire & Ice” event series throughout the winter that might include an outdoor concert, fireworks, an outdoor movie screening and an ice sculpture tour.
“This is all contingent on gathering being allowed,” said Wayzata City Manager Jeffrey Dahl, recognizing that Gov. Tim Walz had announced more statewide COVID-19 restrictions earlier that day.
Other plans include extra holiday lighting, fireplaces in the new plaza park and a locally themed mural on the west side of the Carisch building.
Councilmember Johanna McCarthy, who was recently elected mayor, said she was very supportive of the plan.
“The sooner we can get things underway the better. ... We have to remain agile and certainly vigilant and proactive in terms of what we’re doing to help facilitate continued revenue for these businesses, and a place for people to also get outside and maintain some level of normalcy in their personal lives is important,” McCarthy said.
During the next few meetings, the City Council will consider detailed contracts with the chamber and The Musicant Group that align with the overall budget and plan.
