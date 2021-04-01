Leaders at Wayzata Community Church continue to adapt amid pandemic
A year into the COVID-19 pandemic, local church leaders are continuing to find ways to reach community members.
At Wayzata Community Church, a new “Prayer Pilgrimage” experience is inviting congregation members and the general public to mark the Lenten season in a safe, socially distanced way.
It was around December when church staff members began brainstorming ideas for new spring experiences. After finding success with the church’s “Christmas Story in Lights” drive-thru experience, a plan was hatched for a “Prayer Pilgrimage” during Lent.
The experience, which is being offered daily through Easter Sunday, invites community members to start their “Pilgrimage” at the church’s south doors under the portico (the doors are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays). Visitors begin their walk by stepping inside the front vestibule and picking up a “Pilgrim Pack,” which contains a pilgrimage passport, scallop shell, pen and marker. A visitor will then personalize their passport and choose a ribbon to take with them as they head outside to find and follow several pilgrimage stations, which are around the front area of the church and offer questions and time for reflection.
“Essentially, our theme has been, ‘What love looks like.’ So, forgiveness, empathy, it looks like service and inclusion. Each station is built around one of those themes,” said the Rev. Danielle Jones, the church’s minister of mission and congregational life.
The “Prayer Pilgrimage” is another way for members to stay connected, Jones said, even if they aren’t quite ready to return for in-person services, which are allowed in limited numbers under the governor’s orders.
“We still have six-foot spacing and we are asking people to sit in pods of people they live with,” Jones said.
The church is also continuing to offer live streaming of services, including Parables, the church’s special-needs friendly worship service. Services are also recorded and available to watch later.
Jones said the church is also exploring creating a YouTube channel where people can curate their own worship experiences by choosing the sermon and music they want to hear.
“I do think with the pandemic, it has made churches more nimble. I feel churches are notoriously slow-moving to make changes and we kind of had to make a lot of changes to survive and to thrive,” Jones said. “I think it’s been a good exercise for churches to have to learn to reach people in new ways, and hopefully we can carry that into new areas post-pandemic too.”
At the same time, church leaders are excited to welcome back more members as vaccine distribution continues to roll out and more members feel comfortable about returning for services at the church.
Jones said the church leaders are excitedly making plans for April 4, Easter Sunday, which will offer two services in the church’s main sanctuary (also live streamed), a traditional chapel service and a sunrise service at Wayzata Beach. All of the services require an RSVP. To pre-register, visit wayzatacommunitychurch.org/worshiplink.
“There are definitely some, particularly older folks, who are so happy to be back,” Jones said. “And then there are others who are still kind of cautiously optimistic and feeling safer at home. We’re going to provide both worship options moving forward: in-person and online.”
