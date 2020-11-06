Chosen projects will receive funds from a pool of $200,000
Wayzata Community Church recently launched DOUGH, a new program that invites entrepreneurs to submit ideas for projects that address social challenges.
Church leaders are hoping to draw applications from people around the Twin Cities metro who have ideas for social initiatives.
Through DOUGH, three to five projects will receive funding from a pool of $200,000. Chosen applicants will also receive help from Wayzata Community Church members through their skills, networks and insights.
“We’re going to run a competition for people with good ideas to do good in the world,” said the Rev. Danielle Jones, who likened the program to the “Shark Tank” TV show. “And we’re going to not only give the good ideas money, we’re going to give them coaching and access to people who can really help them develop their idea, develop a business plan, develop a pitch and make connections throughout the Twin Cities to help their idea grow.”
Applications are being accepted through Jan. 5. The ideas will then be screened and selected semi-finalists will move to phase three, during which they will be paired with a “navigator” from the church who will serve as a point of contact to shepherd them forward and assist in polishing the idea through the beginning of May.
Phase four, which is scheduled for May 3-22, will involve applicants pitching their ideas to a group of judges chosen by the church to award funding.
“Then we’ll continue to walk alongside these organizations as they continue to grow,” Jones said.
Jones, who is helping lead DOUGH, pointed to a successful nonprofit organization that received assistance through a similar program from a church.
The nonprofit Every Meal, formerly known as The Sheridan Story, was created after school administration at Sheridan Elementary in northeast Minneapolis discovered that many students, most of whom were receiving free or reduced-price lunches, had been taking extra food home to eat during the weekend.
The school staff approached leaders at Mill City Church, which met on Sundays in the auditorium at the school, and asked if they could help. In late 2010, Mill City Church, together with Woodridge Church in Medina, launched Every Meal as a weekend food program to fight child hunger.
In 2013, Every Meal was selected as one of six projects to receive a grant through the Innové program at Colonial Church in Edina. The nonprofit was awarded $40,000, which was used to expand the initiative into other schools.
The nonprofit continued to grow and has since established multiple food gap programs that serve more than 10,000 children across 300 locations. In its 10-year history, Every Meal has provided around 6 million meals to children living with food insecurity in Minnesota.
Jones said she can’t wait for Wayzata Community Church to have the opportunity to assist and grow the work of other social initiatives.
“We’re really excited to see what people come up with,” she said. “We’re hoping that we get a wide variety of people applying with a wide variety of ideas.”
Get more information at wayzatacommunitychurch.org/dough.
