Wayzata Children’s Clinic is celebrating 50 years of providing care to generations of patients and their families at their five locations in Chaska, Delano, Maple Grove, Minnetonka and Spring Park.
The clinic, which is privately owned by 11 pediatricians, has a total of 23 providers and they employ more than 60 additional support staff members.
“As I reflect on the 21 years I have worked at Wayzata Children’s Clinic, every day brings me joy and satisfaction because we are privileged to work with children, adolescents, their families and amazing clinicians and staff that are devoted to caring and serving families,” Administrator Corinne Abdou said. “Each of us have the opportunity to make a difference every single day and with every single patient. “Our culture is supportive of each other and together we have weathered tough times and resiliently thrived. It is a privilege to be a small part of Wayzata Children’s Clinic’s journey. I am so hopeful for all that lies ahead in the next 50 years.”
Wayzata Children’s Clinic specializes in the ongoing needs of children from infancy to college age. To learn more, visit wayzatachildrensclinic.com.
