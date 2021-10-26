The community gathered together Oct. 14 to celebrate Steve Langsdale as Wayzata’s 2021 Person of the Year.
Each year, the Greater Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce gives the award to someone who has made a difference in the community, supports chamber activities, and contributes to the economic, civic, commercial and educational interests in or around the Wayzata area.
Friends, family and colleagues shared kind words and stories about their shared acquaintance during an afternoon event at the Wayzata Country Club. The 55th year of the event marked the return to the country club after a scaled-down, outdoor version of the celebration was held last year at Wayzata Sailing’s Mike Plant Community Boathouse due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Rick Kaufman, who first met Langsdale through the chamber more than 13 years ago, served as master of ceremonies for this year’s event.
Kaufman welcomed Langsdale to the front of the room, where he sat surrounded by moving boxes in a nod to his business development role at Mohawk Moving & Storage.
Among the guest speakers for the event was Wayzata’s 2010 Person of the Year Chris Pierson, who recounted Langsdale’s unwavering willingness to help others over the years and the many volunteer hours he put in to help prepare for community events like the Chilly Open and James J. Hill Days.
Langsdale’s brother Jim Langsdale also shared some stories during the event. Speaking via video message from Texas, Jim Langsdale spoke of his brother’s “competitive nature” that led him to becoming the No. 1-ranked gymnast in the state while attending Armstrong High School.
“He’s also known as being a selfless giver. For years, every snowstorm Steve and I would take the four-wheel drive GMC Jimmy and go out and pull or push people out of snowbanks or snowdrifts, not for money, we never took money, but because it was the right thing to do. That’s Steve giving,” Jim Langsdale said.
Paul Engelman, Wayzata’s 2020 Person of the Year, followed tradition and presented Steve Langsdale with an engraved clock.
“When you’re in any conversation with Steve, he really takes the time to listen to you. ... He’s not selling,” Engelman said. “He wants to hear how he can help you and what he can do to make you a better person and make you more successful.”
Langsdale then took his turn behind the microphone to close out the event and thank everyone for their kind words.
“It truly is an honor and humbling experience for which I am extremely grateful. It means a great deal for me coming from a group of people who I respect so much and I’ve learned so much from,” Langsdale said. “It’s an honor to be part of and associate with this chamber and staff, its members and the community. I cannot begin to tell you how much I value the relationships I’ve made over the years I’ve been involved with this area. And it’s an inspiration to meet so many individuals who want to give value to their communities and to others.”
