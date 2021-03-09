RBA, a Wayzata-based digital and technology consulting firm, announced March 3 its acquisition of Saturn Systems, a custom software development firm headquartered in Duluth. 

The acquisition will enable RBA to continue its growth providing digital and IT consulting services to clients throughout the U.S.

“Saturn and RBA have a long history of delivering complex solutions to a wide range of customers. This combination will further enhance the breadth and depth of our delivery capabilities and customer offerings,” said Rick Born, RBA founder and CEO. “We’re committed to aggressively growing our business to meet our customer’s needs while operating in a very competitive talent market which is challenging, making this opportunity to add such a great team simply too good to pass up.” 

Saturn Systems was founded over 30 years ago by Keith Erickson. Saturn will continue to operate out of its Duluth headquarters as a subsidiary of RBA. The combined firm will employ more than 200 people.

