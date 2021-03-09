RBA, a Wayzata-based digital and technology consulting firm, announced March 3 its acquisition of Saturn Systems, a custom software development firm headquartered in Duluth.
The acquisition will enable RBA to continue its growth providing digital and IT consulting services to clients throughout the U.S.
“Saturn and RBA have a long history of delivering complex solutions to a wide range of customers. This combination will further enhance the breadth and depth of our delivery capabilities and customer offerings,” said Rick Born, RBA founder and CEO. “We’re committed to aggressively growing our business to meet our customer’s needs while operating in a very competitive talent market which is challenging, making this opportunity to add such a great team simply too good to pass up.”
Saturn Systems was founded over 30 years ago by Keith Erickson. Saturn will continue to operate out of its Duluth headquarters as a subsidiary of RBA. The combined firm will employ more than 200 people.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.