Healthy fast-casual restaurant has 20 new locations in development
Crisp & Green, which opened its first restaurant in Wayzata in 2016, is planning a national franchise expansion early next year.
According to the Wayzata-based company, there are 20 new locations in development in Minnesota across Texas, South Dakota, North Dakota and Iowa. There are currently seven Crisp & Green stores throughout the Twin Cities metro area.
“We have been very pleased with the success we’ve experienced in Minnesota and are thrilled that communities have embraced and supported us so quickly,” said Steele Smiley, founder and CEO of the fast-casual restaurant. “We are eager to expand into other parts of the country to bring additional communities nutritious, great-tasting food in our unique welcoming environment. Everyone is welcome at our table.”
After launching four years ago, Crisp & Green served customers in-person and digitally via their app. With the shift to digital ordering amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the app became a way to help limit person-to-person contact between customers and workers.
The restaurant also adapted by adding a delivery option in the Minneapolis area. The brand also began selling meal kits and launched a grocery delivery service that offers a menu of individual ingredients used in Crisp & Greens bowls.
The brand is also working to promote a healthier way of life by hosting health, fitness and wellness events.
“It’s a unique time to be nationally franchising a brand like Crisp & Green while so many restaurants have struggled to remain open,” Smiley said. “I am fortunate to be in a position where I can continue to evolve this brand. The team and I are ready to see where we can take this company and the ‘Living Crisp’ movement.”
For more information, visit crispandgreen.com.
- Compiled by Jason Jenkins
