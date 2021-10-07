‘Be Nice. The End. Simple Wisdom of the Playground Kids’ is available now
An unlikely pairing between two strangers has produced a book about the virtue of being kind.
Wayzata artist Wendy Shragg first heard about Bryan Skavnak, a youth golf coach and motivational speaker/writer living in Brooklyn Park, from a mutual friend. After checking out his @BeTheNiceKid Instagram feed and learning about his Be the Nice Kid program, Shragg grew even more curious.
“How does somebody who’s a golf teacher end up with an Instagram feed with all these followers? What’s the magic potion?” Shragg wondered. “And so I reached out to him. We had a nice conversation and at the end just kind of left things open.”
A few months later in May 2020, Shragg woke up one day with an idea: To use her drawings and Skavnak’s words to write a book centered on the virtue of kindness and compassion.
“I said, let’s do it. I’m in,” Skavnak said. “It was an easy answer.”
“We both really had the same vision for this book, which was wonderful,” Shragg said.
Through the many months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the pair collaborated virtually over FaceTime. Together they developed a 144-page exploration of the playground as a microcosm of the world – all told through the wisdom of kids as they interact, try to get along and search to find a place to belong. Messages on inclusion, empathy, acceptance, perseverance, perspective and kindness make up the book, which is called “Be Nice. The End. Simple Wisdom of the Playground Kids.”
Skavnak said he hopes the book will demonstrate to readers of all ages the importance of being kind to one another. The message is brought to life by Shragg’s illustrations, each one depicting a unique child.
For Shragg, who had primarily worked in abstract and mixed-media art, it comes as a surprise that she would help put together a book comprised of illustrated faces. As an artist, she had long avoided trying to depict faces out of fear they would be judged as inaccurate. But in 2018, as part of #The100DayProject on Instagram, Shragg challenged herself to share posts of her work for 100 days. By day 34, she wanted to share something completely new: A young fictional friend that would become the introduction to her “Playground Kids” series.
“I got a lot of comments on it, and the next day I posted another and I just continued. ... They came from a place deep within my heart,” the artist said. “They each have a story.”
When developing the book, Shragg would send a sheet of illustrations to Skavnak so they could try to match each message with one of the “Playground Kids.”
“The book itself isn’t a story book. ... It’s more meant to be a coffee table book,” Shragg said. “It’s meant to be enjoyed on lots of different levels: As a piece of art, as a learning tool and as an opening for discussion. ... And it’s not something that is just for kids. This is definitely for everybody.”
For Skavnak, the book is one more way to share the positive and inspirational messages that he had already been bringing to classrooms and school assemblies with his Be the Nice Kid program.
“(The book is meant to) show people that it’s not a difficult thing to be kind to each other. Sometimes people just need a little push along the way to do it,” Skavnak said. “You can be a lot of different things, but kindness has to be part of that thing too.”
To learn more and to purchase the book, visit MeetThePlaygroundKids.com.
