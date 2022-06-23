June 25-26 event will offer art, music and food
The artistry of more than 100 creative minds will soon be on full display along Lake Street with the return of the Wayzata Art Experience this weekend.
The annual art festival, established in 2004 by the Greater Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce, will fill downtown Wayzata with a wide variety of art, music and food.
The art show and sale will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 25, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 26. The artists’ booths will be set up on Lake Street from Broadway Avenue to Minnetonka Avenue. An array of art styles and mediums – from pottery and jewelry to photography and paintings – can be expected.
An assortment of food trucks will be located between Minnetonka Avenue and Barry Avenue. The selection of food trucks will include Bad Rooster (Saturday only), Blue Ox Provisions, D&D Goodies, Firehouse Foods, Habanero Tacos, Kraz’d Foodnatik, Paella Depot, PLate on Main, Sandy’s Grill & Italian Ice and Thumbs Cookies.
Also offering up eats will be several local food artisans, including Cheryl’s Nut Butters, Chocolate San Jose- Minneapolis, Hepp’s Salt Co., Kettle Creek Kitchen, Simply Nuts, Summer Lakes Beverage, Nothing Bundt Cakes and The Smiling Olive.
The Wayzata Chamber will also be operating a beer and wine tent near the food truck area.
Visitors will also find plenty of other activities, including a free Saturday morning “Class on the Grass” workout session in the new lakeside plaza space.
An activity zone for children will provide two days of hands-on activities like Ziggy’s Art Bus, face painting, rock painting, chalk art, spin art, a bag toss as well as the Lake Street splash pad.
There will also be free live music providing a soundtrack to the festival all weekend long.
Saturday’s lineup of musicians features Greg Sletten, Mark Bendickson and Zachary Scot Johnson on the guitar stage, with Benny Weinbeck, Rob Meany and Sam Graber scheduled for the piano stage.
The musician’s performing on Sunday include Joe Flipovich and PK Mayo on the guitar stage, with Zachary Scot Johnson and Tom Hunter on the piano stage.
Local businesses are also hoping to draw in visitors, with many offering food, drink and shopping specials throughout the weekend.
Festival guests can also experience free sailboat rides 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from the Broadway Avenue docks courtesy of Wayzata Sailing.
As a continuation of a project and partnership with the local sailing school that debuted during last year’s Art Experience, the sails of the sailboats will display works by artists and Wayzata Sailing staff that are meant to create widespread awareness around aquatic invasive species in Lake Minnetonka and surrounding communities.
“If people enjoyed seeing those beautifully painted sails last year, they’ve got more of those that they’ll be able to take a look at,” said Chamber President Becky Pierson.
For a full schedule and complete list of artists participating in this year’s festival, visit artexperience.wayzatachamber.com.
