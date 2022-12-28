Work will be done between spring and fall 2023
Several municipal buildings throughout Wayzata will be equipped with rooftop solar installations next year.
The City Council, during their Dec. 20 meeting, approved a purchase and installation agreement with Minnetonka-based solar energy company Blue Horizon for the work.
The solar systems are set to be installed between spring and fall 2023 on City Hall, the fire station, the public works building and Wayzata Bar & Grill (the Muni). The project also includes a solar installation on the Hennepin County Library in Wayzata.
According to the city, the total cost of the installations will be just over $650,000.
“The savings over a 25-year period, which would be essentially the lifespan of these solar systems, would be just over $850,000,” Wayzata Parks Planner Nick Kieser said. He added that the city expects around 33% of the total energy usage from the buildings to be offset by the solar production.
The initiative comes from the Wayzata Energy and Environment Committee, which began researching the potential for a rooftop solar project about two years ago.
According to Kieser, the primary reasons for trying to implement the solar project are to save money, produce sustainable energy and reduce the city’s carbon footprint, while working to become a community leader in sustainability and identify potential educational opportunities.
“(The energy committee) reviewed three rooftop solar proposals from three different companies, went through a bunch of different iterations and discussions with those companies and ultimately brought forward the Blue Horizon Energy proposal,” Kieser said.
The proposal was considered earlier this year, but the council held off on a decision because the federal Inflation Reduction Act had just been passed.At the time, city leaders wanted to get more information on the potential financial benefits of that program.
In August, the council directed city staff to pursue the direct purchase option for the solar project, believing it would help to maximize the savings over the lifespan of the solar installations. The plan was then incorporated into the city’s 2023 Capital Improvement Plan.
“This is a very exciting project,” Mayor Johanna Mouton said prior to the council’s unanimous vote to approve the purchase and installation agreement. “It’s something we’ve never done before in the city and certainly something to be very proud of as we move forward.”
