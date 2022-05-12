The MAGGIE Foundation and Outreach Development Corporation have partnered to purchase the side-by-side residential buildings located at 426 and 434 Rice Street in Wayzata. The $2 million acquisition of the affordable housing apartment complex called Maggie Manor Too closed in March.(Submitted photo)
The MAGGIE Foundation and Outreach Development Corporation have partnered to purchase the side-by-side residential buildings located at 426 and 434 Rice Street in Wayzata.
The $2 million acquisition of the affordable housing apartment complex called Maggie Manor Too closed in March and includes an additional commercial office building located at 217 Minnetonka Avenue, Wayzata. The office building houses three small businesses including Aux Ciseaux Tailor, Luger Studios and Geyen Group.
“Our goal is to preserve the property as an affordable housing option in Wayzata,” said Matt Mithun, owner of Mithun Enterprises and board member of the MAGGIE Foundation. “This collaborative partnership provides present and future tenants an affordable place to live in a prime location in a great community.”
The Maggie Manor Too buildings consist of 10 one-bedroom units. As vacancies occur, Hegenes Properties, the management company contracted by the new owners, will apprise Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners and the local community of available vacancies. Interfaith Outreach and ODC have worked to mobilize local and regional housing partnerships to preserve and develop unique housing with services models that help residents build strong futures.
The property will undergo some basic cosmetic renovating, with new paint, windows, doors and a few other upgrades in the common areas.
“This collaborative investment of time, energy and resources shows what a community can do when it works together to address a key community issue,” said Ken Dayton, ODC Board chair and senior managing director of JLL Real Estate, LLC.
Both Maggie Manor Too and nearby Maggie Manor, a six-unit affordable townhome complex developed by ODC in 2012, are named in memory of Maggie Mithun. Located at the corner of Rice Street and Grand Avenue in Wayzata, Maggie Manor consists of one-, two- and three-bedroom units.
“One of the easiest ways to ensure that affordable housing continues to exist is by preserving what we already have,” said Wayzata City Manager Jeff Dahl. “We were happy to be a part of working with these institutions to employ our collective passions and resources to help solve an issue in the community.”
Other community partners involved in the project include the construction firm of Gordon James, Scherer Bros. Lumber Co., and the law firm of Sanford, Pierson, Thone and Strean.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.