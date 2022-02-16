First phase includes welcoming Loki, a Belgian Malinois trained in search and rescue
A proposal from the Wayzata Police Department to add a K-9 unit received a show of financial support through a donation from the Wayzata Crime Prevention Coalition.
The Wayzata City Council approved a resolution Feb. 8 accepting an $8,000 donation from the voluntary organization that will be used to cover the installation of a kennel and other equipment in a squad car for the initial phase of the police department’s K-9 program.
According to city leaders, there is no expected expense to the city as a result of phase one.
“The Wayzata Crime Prevention Coalition not only voted to provide funding to start phase one, but they also set aside or earmarked a budget of $20,000 to provide funding for the startup of phase two should that become a reality,” Wayzata Police Chief Marc Schultz said. “With this generous donation of $8,000 for phase one, that phase can be implemented as soon as the squad build-out occurs.”
Wayzata Police have been exploring the possibility of incorporating a K-9 unit meant to increase community engagement as well as provide additional public safety services such as search and rescue as well as patrol.
Phase one of the K-9 initiative would be for strictly search and rescue purposes, with an objective to introduce the state’s first search-and-rescue K-9 into active duty patrol.
The department has gotten a running start with the program thanks to Wayzata Police Sgt. Jason Gehrman, who has already trained and certified his own Belgian Malinois named Loki as a search-and-rescue dog.
“Jason’s proposed that Loki be implemented into the first phase of our K-9 program as a search-and-rescue dog,” Schultz said. “That’s rather groundbreaking because we believe that there’s a pretty good chance that this may be the first time a local police department has direct access to a search and rescue dog that’s really a working dog for the department.”
According to the police department, a search-and-rescue K-9 is specifically trained in tracking and trailing for a live scent trail left by an individual on all types of groundcover including, pavement, grass, mud and snow. The K-9 follows a specific scent until the trail is complete or the missing person is located.
Schultz noted that Loki began scent training at 8 weeks old and was fully certified in search and rescue by the time he was 14 weeks old.
“Loki’s a bit of a rock star. ... He’s also certified as a K-9 Good Citizen, so he’s got manners and we can take him out and he can interact with people,” the police chief said.
During the next year, the police department will be looking into phase two, which could involve another K-9 for patrolling, narcotics detection and public demonstrations.
Prior to the council’s vote on accepting the donation, Wayzata Mayor Johanna Mouton thanked the coalition, the police chief and his department for their work on the K-9 initiative.
“I really want to commend the department for the creativity, the innovation and really the lion’s share of the hard work already and being willing to share such a close member of one’s family with the community. ... I’m very much looking forward to meeting Officer Loki,” the mayor said. “We’ve had K-9s in the past in Wayzata. I know it’s been many, many years, so it’s great to go back to our roots.”
