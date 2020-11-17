In honor of Veterans Day, the Lake Minnetonka Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution awarded Quilts of Valor to four local veterans whose lives have been impacted by war. Each of this year’s Quilt of Valor recipients is a member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart.

An awards ceremony was conducted on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at Wayzata City Hall with veterans Andrew Ellerbrock of Mound and Michael McElhiney of Independence. A previous ceremony was hosted Oct. 25 to award Quilts of Valor to veterans Donovan Nash of Minnetonka and David Peterson of Deephaven.

fw19NW_QuiltsOfValor1.jpeg

DAR Chapter Regent Gigi Hickey awards a Quilt of Valor to veteran Andrew Ellerbrock, who currently serves in the Minnesota Army National Guard. Ellerbrock entered the U.S. Army in 2008 at Ft. Campbell, Kentucky. He participated in Operation Enduring Freedom between 2008 and 2011 as a line medic responsible for the health and welfare of 40 infantry soldiers. His duties included treating wounds and administering medications as well as evacuating and treating critical patients. Ellerbrock has earned numerous awards and recognitions throughout his military career. Among his is many decorations are the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, the Purple Heart, the NATO Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation and the Defense Service Medal. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
fw19NW_QuiltsOfValor3 David Petersont.jpeg

From left: Wayzata Mayor Ken Willcox, Karen Peterson, veteran David Peterson and DAR Chapter Regent Gigi Hickey. David Peterson grew up in the Excelsior area and graduated from Minnetonka High School in 1965. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1967 and was deployed to Vietnam. He fought in such conflicts as the first battle of Loc Ninh in November 1967, the Tet Offensive in winter 1968 and the Horseshoe in April 1968. Peterson assumed the role of company point leader and navigator because, in his words, he “wanted to have some control of his destiny.” In this role, he was responsible for setting the pace and scrutinizing the surroundings for danger as his company trekked through the Vietnamese jungles. “Vietnam and the Army framed my life. Most of us young men of draft age growing up in the 1960’s didn’t have many choices. Patriotism and the call to serve was our coming of age story,” he said, adding that he feels both lucky and humble to have survived his ordeal in Vietnam. “To have bled and survived for your country is an honor.” Remembering his 32 compatriots killed in action he said, “To have died for one’s country is the ultimate act of patriotism.” (Submitted photo)
fw19NW_QuiltsOfValor4 Donovan Nash.jpeg

From left: Wayzata Mayor Ken Willcox, Caren Nash, veteran Donovan Nash and DAR Chapter Regent Gigi Hickey. Following the example of his father and other family members, Donovan Nash voluntarily enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1966. After completing advanced inventory training and receiving his security clearance, he was sent to Vietnam at the age of 20. Immediately upon his arrival, he was transported by helicopter to join his unit which was already engaged in combat. Despite having just arrived, he secured a truck and drove straight into the middle of the conflict to rescue the wounded. Nash participated in maneuvers in formerly French-controlled areas of Vietnam as part of a special unit called the Black Scarf Battalion. Ultimately, he was assigned to the Long-Range Reconnaissance group. As part of this group, Nash was secretly helicoptered in to explore remote areas of jungle. These missions resulted in identifying and securing places to set up new base camps. Due to his exposure to the elements on those missions, Nash developed pneumonia. On what would become his final mission to explore old North Vietnamese bunkers, he and his unit were caught in an ambush. Tragically, 47 of the 50 men on that mission perished. Nash was shot by enemy fire and fell unconscious into a bunker, out of sight of the enemy. He woke up in a Japanese hospital 30 days later with no memory of his rescue. He was then sent to several hospitals in the U.S. to treat his near fatal wounds. Nash was determined to continue his service. He served at Fort Leavenworth where every two weeks he oversaw the development of a new platoon of recruits. (Submitted photo)
fw19NW_QuiltsOfValor2.jpeg

Veteran Michael McElhiney after receiving a Quilt of Valor from the Lake Minnetonka Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution. McElhiney, who currently serves as Chief of Staff at the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, retired from the U.S. Army after more than 21 years of active duty service. Shortly after the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, McElhiney was deployed to Afghanistan as part of Operation Enduring Freedom. His unit was the first group to infiltrate and lead the insurgency in the southern region of the country. The group brought with them Hamid Karzai, who was soon to become president of Afghanistan. In December 2001, McElhiney was engaged in a conflict north of Kandahar. Every member of his unit was either killed in action or sustained near fatal wounds. Upon healing from his wounds, McElhiney remained with the 5th Special Forces Airborne Group, serving in Rochester. Among his decorations are the Bronze Star with Valor device, the Purple Heart, the Meritorious Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
fw19NW_QuiltsOfValor5.jpeg

Flags were planted throughout Wayzata’s Heritage Park on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, in honor of the men and women who have served in U.S. armed forces. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

