From left: Wayzata Mayor Ken Willcox, Caren Nash, veteran Donovan Nash and DAR Chapter Regent Gigi Hickey. Following the example of his father and other family members, Donovan Nash voluntarily enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1966. After completing advanced inventory training and receiving his security clearance, he was sent to Vietnam at the age of 20. Immediately upon his arrival, he was transported by helicopter to join his unit which was already engaged in combat. Despite having just arrived, he secured a truck and drove straight into the middle of the conflict to rescue the wounded. Nash participated in maneuvers in formerly French-controlled areas of Vietnam as part of a special unit called the Black Scarf Battalion. Ultimately, he was assigned to the Long-Range Reconnaissance group. As part of this group, Nash was secretly helicoptered in to explore remote areas of jungle. These missions resulted in identifying and securing places to set up new base camps. Due to his exposure to the elements on those missions, Nash developed pneumonia. On what would become his final mission to explore old North Vietnamese bunkers, he and his unit were caught in an ambush. Tragically, 47 of the 50 men on that mission perished. Nash was shot by enemy fire and fell unconscious into a bunker, out of sight of the enemy. He woke up in a Japanese hospital 30 days later with no memory of his rescue. He was then sent to several hospitals in the U.S. to treat his near fatal wounds. Nash was determined to continue his service. He served at Fort Leavenworth where every two weeks he oversaw the development of a new platoon of recruits. (Submitted photo)
