Small log cabin is estimated to have been built in the 1850s
Wayzata has received an application from the city’s Heritage Preservation Board to designate the Trapper’s Cabin as a heritage preservation site.
The local designation is meant to highlight the historical significance of the 12x16-foot log cabin, which is located in Shaver Park and has a long but unclear history. Wayzata historian Irene Stemmer, who died in 2019 at the age of 93, estimated that the cabin was constructed sometime in the 1850s.
The cabin was built with tamarack logs, which grew in the marshes that surrounded Wayzata’s Big Woods and were used by early settlers to build their homes. Oscar Garrison, Wayzata’s founder, built his log cabin using tamarack logs in 1853. Many of the city’s marshes and wetlands were filled long ago to create usable land to build on, eliminating the natural habitat for tamaracks.
In a report by Pathfinder Cultural Resource Management, the Trapper’s Cabin is noted to be “one of a small handful of log buildings in the Twin Cities metropolitan area that have been preserved.”
The original location of the Trapper’s Cabin was on Bushaway Road, but it was moved after the land where it sat was sold. Stemmer insisted that the building be saved and convinced the developer to donate the tamarack log cabin to the city.
Stemmer continued to explain to city leaders the importance of the building as a reminder of the area’s first log cabin homes before Wayzata was founded in 1854.
“I got back to the council and said, ‘You know, we don’t have anything left of the tamarack tree log cabins. … They’re all gone. So, why don’t we save this cabin and it can be a reminder of our very first houses in Wayzata,’” Stemmer said in 2014.
Stemmer then worked to secure the funding and resources needed to relocate the cabin by convincing John Mehrkens, vice president for development for Presbyterian Homes and Services, to pay for restoration and the moving of the cabin. Her preservation efforts are remembered in a plaque next to the cabin the reads, “Through the dedication of Irene Stemmer, this 19th century Trapper’s Cabin was saved in 2014.”
In early 2020, the city approved a designation recognizing the Section Foreman House as a heritage preservation site. The lakeside house was built in 1902 by Great Northern Railroad as the residence for railroad foremen and their families as the railway continued to expand.
The Wayzata Planning Commission will review the heritage preservation site application for the Trapper’s Cabin at the Monday, Jan. 25, meeting. The application is slated to be on the agenda for the Tuesday, Feb. 16, City Council meeting.
