“The Sky and the Earth,” the latest exhibition at Burnet Fine Art & Advisory in Wayzata, showcases the work of St. Paul artists and twin brothers Bly and Rowan Pope. According to the gallery, the artists’ photorealistic pencil drawings and oil paintings of landscapes, faces, flowers and natural phenomena are meant to facilitate the viewer’s close inspection through their abundance of discrete fragments of information and their insistence that even the ordinary is worthy of extreme scrutiny. The works embody the artists’ belief that the mundane is miraculous, the commonplace is extraordinary and every diminutive, missable object is alive, singular and sublime, and must be appreciated with care, reverence and gratitude. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
“Carpinteria,” an oil painting by Rowan Pope.
“Wild Tree,” a conte crayon drawing by Rowan Pope.
“Hendry’s Beach,” an oil painting by Bly Pope.
“The Sky and the Earth,” the latest exhibition at Burnet Fine Art & Advisory, showcases the work of St. Paul artists and twin brothers Bly and Rowan Pope. The show is open through Jan. 18 at 775 Lake St. E., Wayzata. For more info, visit burnetart.com. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
“Fred Manfred Jr. as a Boy,” a graphite drawing by St. Paul artists and twin brothers Bly and Rowan Pope.
“Day Lily,” an oil painting by Bly Pope.

