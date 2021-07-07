Musical will run for eight performances July 9-18
Wayzata, take heed: “The Music Man” is coming to town.
Blue Water Theatre Company’s latest musical production follows Harold Hill, a fast-talking traveling salesmen scheming to con the people of River City, Iowa. His plan: Convince trusting community members to buy instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band that he vows to organize before skipping town with the money.
Sam Weisberg, a Blue Water alumnus, is again tackling directing duties for the musical. “The Music Man” is the fourth production Weisberg has directed since moving back to the Twin Cities after studying directing at Boston’s Emerson College.
“Doing the summer shows has been a really good experience since coming back to the cities. ... And from a professional perspective, it’s been great to learn to work with kids this age,” he said.
Weisberg said he’s excited to be working with a cast of 38 actors of middle and high school age who are returning to performing in front of full audiences after more than a year of restrictions on live performances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Blue Water’s recently wrapped production of “Follies” marked the first performances to full-capacity audiences of 145 people since March 2020. Four months later as some restrictions eased, Blue Water resumed putting on shows to audiences limited to 35 people.
The director said “The Music Man” is a timely production for Blue Water – with a Broadway revival starring Hugh Jackman set to open early next year.
Meredith Willson’s six-time Tony Award-winning musical comedy has been entertaining audiences of all ages since debuting in 1957.
“It’s a fun show and it has a lot of interesting nuance to it, and I think the kids have been really enjoying digging into some of those other corners of the show,” Weisberg said. “I felt like they deserved the chance to tackle it before Broadway got it and everyone kind of remembers it, however this revival goes.”
Among the leads in Blue Water’s musical will be Ani Tonoyan, a recent graduate of Maple Grove Senior High School who will be attending the University of Minnesota in the fall. Tonoyan will be playing the role of local librarian and music teacher Marian Paroo. Played by Edina High School student Jaden Corniea, Hill and his plans to leave River City with his ill-gotten gains are foiled when he falls for Paroo.
“She’s a very guarded person,” Tonoyan said. “The whole town kind of expects her to be the town spinster who’s never going to marry. She’s got quite a guarded and very stern sort of personality, but she kind of warms up throughout the show, which is what I love about her.”
The actor said she’s excited to be taking on a musical theatre classic. Adding to that excitement will be the fact that she and her castmates get to perform to full audiences once again.
“The audience’s energy just changes how a performance can go. You can feel as confident as ever and if the audience’s energy just feels low or it feels like kind of empty crowd, it can throw off the balance so much,” Tonoyan said. “Having a full audience just gave us so much confidence that I feel like we did some of the best performing we have ever done.”
If you go:
Blue Water Theatre Company presents “The Music Man”
When: 7 p.m. Friday, July 9; 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, July 10; 2 p.m. Sunday, July 11; 7 p.m. Friday, July 16; 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, July 17; and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 18
Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Information and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com
