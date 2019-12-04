Business will open in the under-construction Broadway Avenue development
The Grocer’s Table, a new café-market from a member of the Pohlad family, will open this spring in downtown Wayzata.
The Grocer’s Table will be at 326 Broadway Avenue on the ground floor of the under-construction three-story Broadway Place building. The top two floors will be used for office space. Plans for the 24,000 square foot redevelopment project were approved in 2016, but construction on the building didn’t begin until this past summer.
Minneapolis-based Shea Design is behind the look of Broadway Place and the interior of The Grocer’s Table.
Owner Lindsay Pohlad attended culinary school at The Art Institutes International and served as director of foodservice sales for Talenti Gelato. She also co-founded The Good Acre, a nonprofit food hub based in Falcon Heights.
Pohlad spoke at the Nov. 19 Wayzata Council Meeting, which included the approval of permits for on-sale wine and beer and an outdoor sidewalk café for the new business.
According to Pohlad, who will also serve as executive chef, The Grocer’s Table will be a gourmet market, café and wine bar with eat-in and takeout dining options.
“My approach to cooking is simple and seasonal and rustic. … You’ll have staples that you’ll see there all the time, but my hope is that you’ll come to expect some new exciting things coming out of the kitchen every week,” she said.
The café will serve a full breakfast, lunch and dinner menu in a counter-service style model alongside a coffee and wine bar offering specialty espresso drinks throughout the day as well as beer and wine into the evening.
“I have a fairly substantial bakery program of sweet and savory items and then the lunch and dinner menu will consist of sandwiches, soups, salads and Roman-style flatbread pizzas that I will be doing out of a wood-fired oven,” Pohlad said.
The Grocer’s Table will also offer freshly made prepared foods and retail and grocery items made both in-house and brought in from artisans.
Pohlad said she also plans to cater to the boating community with picnic baskets as well as cheese and charcuterie boards.
“I hope to really showcase those local meats and cheeses in the wine bar as well as doing platters for entertaining and boat traffic,” she said.
The business owner said she plans to have The Grocer’s Table open at 7 a.m. and as late as 10 p.m. in the summer months.
