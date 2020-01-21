Building was bank headquarters until merger with Chemical Bank
TCF Bank’s corporate office building in Wayzata is up for sale.
The 52,600 square-foot building at 200 Lake St. E. served as the corporation’s headquarters until its merger with Chemical Bank last year.
TCF Financial Corp. announced the merger with Michigan-based Chemical Financial Corp. in January 2019. Along with the merger came the decision that the combined company would operate under the TCF name and the headquarters would be located in Detroit.
According to TCF Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Tom Wennerberg, most employees who worked at the Wayzata office building had already moved to Plymouth during 2015 and 2016, when the corporation was relocating more than 1,700 employees from around the metro to TCF’s large operating center in Plymouth.
“Thus, we had a significant amount of underutilized space in Wayzata,” Wennerberg said. “To optimize our space planning, this is an opportunity to monetize our Wayzata location and consolidate from four office buildings to three.”
Wennerberg said the 65 people still working at the Wayzata office building will move to offices in either Plymouth or Minnetonka.
The Wayzata office building is listed on the Minnesota Commercial Association of Real Estate/Realtors’ website. According to the listing, Cushman & Wakefield is representing the bank in the sale and a “call for offers” will be issued Monday, Jan. 27.
The building was constructed in 1990 and sits on more than 2 acres of land with 135 surface parking stalls.
A current asking price was not available. The building was last sold in August 2000 for $12 million. According to the Hennepin County assessor, the total market value for the property is $11.9 million ($9.9 million for the land and $2 million for the building). In 2019, property taxes were around $366,000.
“TCF was a great organization to have in this community and their downtown headquarters helped revitalize downtown Wayzata,” said Wayzata City Manager Jeffrey Dahl. “We have no choice but to look at their departure an opportunity. The City looks forward to working with whomever ultimately owns the property in getting us closer to the community’s vision for downtown and the surrounding area.”
