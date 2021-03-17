wz18NW_MapleTreeSap4.jpg

Wayzata Parks and Trails Board member Merrily Borg Babcock looks over a list of community members who are collecting maple tree sap to bring to the barrel stove outside her home. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
A pail collects dripping sap from a maple tree in Wayzata’s Big Woods Park Preserve. Community members were invited to sign up and participate in the Wayzata Parks and Trails Board’s annual maple tree tapping activity, which was more do-it-yourself this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The maple tree tapping season begins when temperatures are below freezing at night and above freezing during the day. The fluctuation in temperature creates the pressure for the sap to rise up into the tree. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Fresh sap drips from a maple tree in Wayzata’s Big Woods. On average, a maple tree will produce 10-20 gallons of sap each spring. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Jim McWethy feeds wood into a barrel stove to boil sap and reduce it down into maple syrup. It takes around 10 gallons of sap to produce one quart of syrup. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
A wood-burning barrel stove heats maple tree sap. Syrup is created by boiling the sap, which removes most of the water and leaves behind the sugar and the flavor. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

