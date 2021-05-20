Wayzata Community Ed will offer activities after pandemic delay
After being delayed a year due to the pandemic, a new partnership between Wayzata Community Education and the City of Wayzata will provide programs for residents of all ages beginning this summer.
Jenni Ebert, director of Wayzata Community Education, said initial talks about a partnership with the city’s Parks and Trails Board began more than two years ago.
In November 2019, the Wayzata City Council approved a contract with Wayzata Public Schools’ community education program to offer recreational activities in the city’s parks. Services provided by Wayzata Community Education include an online registration system, customer service support, staff and specialists for programs and marketing such as targeted emails to Wayzata residents. The agreement also laid out the services that will be provided by the city, which include the use of city parks and buildings.
“We were all ready to go last summer. ... And then, no surprise, all of that came to a screeching halt,” Ebert said.
Now, as vaccine rollout continues and the state relaxes COVID-19 restrictions, more people are ready to make a return to their regular summer activities or are looking to start new activities.
“I think the key pieces that people will be really excited about is the wide variety of opportunities, some that are free and some that are paid experiences, but all of them outside exploring the really wonderful park assets and experiences that the City of Wayzata has to offer,” Ebert said.
Evidence of that excitement can be found in the nearly 400 people who have already enrolled in summer programs and activities.
“We do have a number of classes that are already full,” Ebert said. “We’re excited to see them full.”
Activities for youth and adults will include active programs like tennis and pickleball, as well as more passive programs that focus on skill mastery and social engagement like photography, bocce ball and hand drumming by the lake. Other offerings among the 30 class topics include dog obedience sessions, goat yoga, archery and a free history tour led by members of the Wayzata Historical Society.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun, and we really hope that we’ll get a lot of residents in the City of Wayzata to come and enjoy these great experiences and connect with their neighbors that they’ve maybe been missing for the last year,” said Julie Menk, adult classes specialist for Wayzata Community Education.
The city received services since 2016 from Minnetonka Community Education for summer recreational programming.
According to Tory Schalkle, Wayzata Parks and Trails Board member, the switch was made because Wayzata Community Education was more closely tied to the community and could provide more dedicated time and focus.
Schalkle said he and the board will look closely at which classes are popular this summer to guide future decisions on recreation offerings. He said he’d also encourage residents to come forward with ideas for what types of activities they’d like to see be made available.
“If people have ideas or suggestions for things that they would like to see, I would encourage them to shoot an email to Community Ed at Wayzata Schools,” Schalkle said, adding that there’s already been some discussion of what types of community education programs might make sense for outdoor activities in the winter.
For more information on the programs offered this summer, visit wayzataschools.org/communityed/adult/catalog. The activities offered in Wayzata can be found on page 14 of the catalog.
