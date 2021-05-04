wz06BN_StalkAndSpade.jpg

Customers line up May 1 outside Stalk & Spade, which opened recently in the former Starbucks at 740 Lake St. E. in downtown Wayzata. The new fast-casual restaurant offers plant-based alternatives to fast-food favorites and is the latest venture from Steele Smiley, the entrepreneur and restaurateur behind another Wayzata-based franchise, Crisp & Green. The menu at Stalk & Spade features vegan versions of many fast-food staples, including hamburgers, cheeseburgers, fries, chicken sandwiches, chicken nuggets and shakes. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments