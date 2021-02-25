Sisters Ellie and Kiersten Lawrance recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout in Wayzata Girls Troop 283, making them among the first girls to earn the rank since the 111-year-old Boy Scouts of America, now called Scouts BSA, began allowing girls into the youth organization in February 2019.
The sisters joined fellow Girls Troop 283 member Erin Olson in earning the Eagle Scout rank.
“It feels really rewarding,” Ellie said, adding that they’ll have to wait to celebrate with friends and family at their Court of Honor ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Eagle Scout rank is the highest rank in the Scouts BSA. Requirements to earn the rank include earning 21 merit badges and displaying the principles of the Scout Oath and Law.
Ellie and Kiersten, who both attend Wayzata High School, earned their Eagle rank on the same day. In doing so, they completed a goal they had set on their first day after joining Scouts.
“We wanted to stay on the same track and just do everything together, which I think was also a motivator to keep on top of getting it done,” Ellie said.
The sisters also encouraged each other as they worked on their individual Eagle Scout projects, which are meant to demonstrate leadership while accomplishing work that is beneficial to a community.
Kiersten’s project involved helping organize a blood drive. Due to the pandemic, she couldn’t host the drive indoors, so she worked with her church to use their parking lot and Memorial Blood Center to use their mobile blood drive bus.
She then enlisted the help of her fellow troop members to create a marketing campaign for the drive, including posters, social media and emails to local families.
“My main leadership in this was the marketing of it and trying to get people to donate blood,” she said. “It’s hard to get people to donate blood unless they have done it before. ... We had a lot of first-time donors, which was good.”
On the day of the drive, Kiersten worked with volunteers to direct traffic, register donors and deliver snacks and beverages so that donors remained hydrated and safe after giving blood.
In the end, the drive was a success, she said, and a great way to lend a helping hand in her community.
“I had a goal of 25 pints and I got like 30, which was pretty exciting,” she said.
Ellie’s Eagle project was inspired by a mission trip with her church to Haiti in 2019. After helping people as part of the Healing Haiti program, she was inspired to continue the work for her project.
“Since going there, I’ve really wanted to do something for Haiti,” she said.
Ellie reached out to leaders with the Healing Haiti organization and came up with a plan to organize a drive to collect birthing and layette kits to give to pregnant women living in the poorest regions of Haiti.
“They have a few clinics there, but most women just give birth in their home so the birthing kit is to help them give birth and then they get a layette kit after they go to the clinic,” she said.
Ellie organized and led troop members, family and friends to collect supplies for 120 birthing and layette kits to be shipped to Haiti. As part of the work, she helped promote the supply drive and hosted a bake sale to raise around $1,300 to help cover transportation costs for the kits.
Ellie said she also enlisted other scouts and friends to assemble the kits before delivering them to Healing Haiti.
One day, Ellie said, she hopes to return to Haiti to meet some of the children her project helped to safely bring into the world.
And now that the sisters have earned their Eagle Scout rank, they said they’re excited to be leaders for their fellow members of Wayzata Girls Troop 283.
“A lot of them helped us with different parts of our project, so we’re for sure going to stick around and help them with theirs,” Ellie said.
Kiersten said she’ll also work to encourage any interested girls to join the Scouts.
“Everyone might join for a different reason, but the reason people stay is because of the friends they make and the bonds they have with everyone. I think that’s really cool,” she said. “It’s another community you can be in and connect with.”
