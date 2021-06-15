wz17NW_ShakinCUT1.jpg

“Salvador” is among the paintings in Iris Scott’s solo exhibition, “Shakin’ Off the Blues,” which is open through July 17 at Burnet Fine Art & Advisory in Wayzata. The exhibition showcases Scott’s well-known style of finger painting through her depiction of expressive and playful shaking dogs. Scott, who was born in Washington, is a contemporary visual artist known for pioneering finger painting with oils. She relocated to Coyote, New Mexico, in Summer 2019 after having lived and worked in Brooklyn, New York, since 2014. Raised by hippie parents on a farm, with limited exposure to technology and mass media, she entertained herself as a child by creating art and playing outdoors. Nature and imagination still remain the major influences in her artwork. “Shakin’ Off the Blues” is a collaboration between Burnet Fine Art and Filo Sofi Arts in Cranford, New Jersey, and New York City. (Sun photos by Jason Jenkins)
“Lunar Eclipse” is among the many paintings by on display in Iris Scott’s solo exhibition “Shakin’ Off the Blues.”
“Canis Arcus,” a painting by artist Iris Scott.
“Sectio Divina,” a painting by artist Iris Scott.

