Play will run for five performances March 11-14
Blue Water Theatre Company will take audiences to late 18th-century England with their latest production, “Sense and Sensibility.”
Adapted from the beloved Jane Austen novel published in 1811, the play from the Wayzata-based theater group follows the fortunes – and misfortunes – of the teenage Dashwood sisters Elinor and Marianne after their father’s sudden death leaves them financially destitute and socially vulnerable.
“As is the traditional case in British inheritance laws, their older half brother inherited everything and they inherited nothing,” said Blue Water Director Charlie Leonard, adding that the story is a surprising early feminist take in which two sisters try to buck the trend of what society expects of them.
“Sense and Sensibility” was originally set to take the stage in December, but a rapid increase of COVID-19 cases statewide led to a re-tightening of restrictions on events and gatherings in mid-November.
“We had a three-month layoff in the production,” Leonard said.
The company hosted a slate of limited-capacity summer and fall performances after a four-month break that began in March.
Today, Leonard and the company’s actors are hopeful that there’s finally a light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel that could mean at least a partial return to normalcy this summer.
“It feels super good to be back,” said Shaelyn Sale, a Wayzata High School junior who has been an actor with Blue Water since fifth grade. “It was a long break and I missed everyone.”
Sale said she and the cast of 13 had nearly completed blocking every scene when production shut down. Three months later, the cast is busy re-learning their parts in preparation for the first performance Thursday, March 11.
“We ended up getting everything done pretty fast. ... It was kind of exciting,” the actor said.
Sale, who will play the “sensible” older sister Elinor, said she’s excited for audiences to experience a story full of humor and emotion, whether or not they’re already fans of Jane Austen.
“It has some comedy and some really serious moments,” Sale said. “I’m sure people will be able to relate even though it’s set in a different time.”
If you go:
Blue Water Theatre Company presents “Sense and Sensibility”
When: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 11; 7 p.m. Friday, March 12; 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 13; and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 14
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Information and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com/events/sense-and-sensibility
Note: Due to COVID-19 restrictions, seating is very limited and will be assigned to optimize physical distancing between groups. Audience members are required to wear masks at all times within the building.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.