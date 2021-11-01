wz04NW_BooBashCUT2.jpg
Buy Now

Runners of all ages jump off the starting line Oct. 30 for a 1-mile family fun run down Lake Street in downtown Wayzata. The run capped a morning of Boo Bash Dash races that included a 10K, 5K and competitive 1-mile run. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
wz04NW_BooBashCUT3.jpg
Buy Now

A young runner dressed as Spider Man participates in a competitive 1-mile run during Wayzata’s Boo Bash Dash. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
wz04NW_BooBashCUT1.jpg
Buy Now

Families, many wearing costumes, gathered over Halloween weekend at Wayzata’s Great Lawn for the return of the Boo Bash Dash, which debuted in 2018 and took last year off due to the pandemic. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
wz04NW_BooBashCUT4.jpg
Buy Now

The 1-mile family fun run was a popular event among runners during this year’s Boo Bash Dash. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
wz04NW_BooBashCUT5.jpg
Buy Now

Spectators lined Lake Street to watch and cheer on runners who participated in the third annual Boo Bash Dash. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
wz04NW_BooBashCUT6.jpg
Buy Now

Costumed runners race down Lake Street Oct. 30 for a competitive 1-mile run, which was part of the third annual Boo Bash Dash. The races preceded the Boo Blast, which invited families to trick-or-treat at retail shops around Wayzata. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments