Minnetonka, MN (55305)

Today

Light rain early. A mix of sun and clouds by afternoon. High near 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.