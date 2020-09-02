Friends, family and colleagues are continuing to remember the life and work of Wayzata developer Jerry Carisch, who died June 27.
Carisch, along with his brother George, helped bring to life the development that spans the 600 block of Lake Street in downtown Wayzata.
One of the most familiar landmarks in the city, the blue and gold Wayzata Theater marquee, is a reference to the history of the block. The sign is a replica of the one that once welcomed families to the Wayzata movie theater.
Owned by Jerry’s father, Lyle Carisch, and Raymond Lee, the 500-seat Wayzata Theater opened in the summer of 1932.
After entertaining families for decades, the business faced declining sales to the growing popularity of multi-screen theaters in the area. In 1985, the Wayzata Theater closed and was demolished.
The Carisch family, who already owned several other cinemas, continued in the movie theater business. The family went on to expand Carisch Theaters into a string of drive-ins and movie theaters, eventually selling 89 screens to Carmike Cinemas in 1986.
Once the Wayzata Theater was torn down, the Carisch brothers moved on to their next project: a block-long development comprised of a mix of retail shops and offices. They called the project Marquee Place in honor of the original family business.
“It was huge,” said Neil Weber, the architect for the project. “Basically, downtown Wayzata was dead from a retail point of view. … The Carischs took the risk and that’s what brought back retail to Wayzata.”
Weber said he credits Jerry with having the vision for what his hometown of Wayzata could one day be.
“He provided the spark that has put Wayzata where it is right now,” Weber said.
The block-long project was completed in multiple phases throughout the 1980s.
George Daniels, who was in charge of leasing for the new development, said a major selling point for potential tenants of the second- and third-floor office space was the remarkable view overlooking Lake Minnetonka.
Daniels said there was some pre-leasing at the beginning of the project, but it was still a large financial risk for the Carisch family to build take such a large and expensive property.
“Jerry had a lot of foresight and he saw the benefit of adding buildings to Wayzata that overlooked the water,” Daniels said. “It was the primo block of Wayzata, and it still is. … They just had the foresight and they were willing to take the risk, which they did.”
Daniels also pointed out another feature of the development that provided the city a much-needed amenity: parking. What started out as a surface parking lot would become a multi-level parking ramp for tenants of the building and the public.
Another public project that Jerry first began pitching to the city decades ago – one that he never got to see become a reality – was a lakeshore boardwalk.
“Jerry Carisch always wanted to put a boardwalk that would go from what is now CoV to the Depot. That was one thing he was never able to accomplish,” said Mark Gregory, the CFO of Carisch, Inc.
Today, a lakeshore boardwalk is closer to becoming a reality as the featured project in the second phase of the Panoway on Wayzata Bay initiative.
Gregory said the idea for the boardwalk was another example of Jerry’s vision for a city he adored.
“Jerry was just fun to work with. He was patient – and as a developer one of the things you have to have is patience. And it took him a long time to get it through the city just to build [Marquee Place],” Gregory said.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.