wz08CO_NightToUnite.JPG

Members of the Wayzata Fire Department pay a visit to one of many neighborhood block parties taking place around the city for the 2019 Night to Unite. The community gatherings will return Tuesday, Aug. 3. (Sun file photo by Jason Jenkins)

Registration is open for Wayzata residents interested in hosting a Night to Unite block party in their neighborhood.

Night to Unite will be 5:15-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, throughout the city. Police cars and fire trucks will carry elected officials, city staff members, police officers, firefighters and McGruff the Crime Dog to various neighborhoods in Wayzata and Long Lake to hand out trinkets to kids and provide a crime prevention message at each stop.

The event allows for neighbors to get together with elected officials and city staff members to discuss ways to better protect the community and prevent crime. The night also offers a reason for neighbors to get out and visit with one another.

Those interested in hosting a gathering can register online at Wayzata.org/NightToUnite or call Wayzata Police at 952-404-5340 with questions. Registration is due by Friday, July 16.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments