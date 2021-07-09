Registration is open for Wayzata residents interested in hosting a Night to Unite block party in their neighborhood.
Night to Unite will be 5:15-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, throughout the city. Police cars and fire trucks will carry elected officials, city staff members, police officers, firefighters and McGruff the Crime Dog to various neighborhoods in Wayzata and Long Lake to hand out trinkets to kids and provide a crime prevention message at each stop.
The event allows for neighbors to get together with elected officials and city staff members to discuss ways to better protect the community and prevent crime. The night also offers a reason for neighbors to get out and visit with one another.
Those interested in hosting a gathering can register online at Wayzata.org/NightToUnite or call Wayzata Police at 952-404-5340 with questions. Registration is due by Friday, July 16.
