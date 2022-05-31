Burnet Fine Art & Advisory’s newest exhibition showcases the photography of Minneapolis-based artist R. J. Kern. “The Unchosen Ones” features a selection of photographs from the series of the same name, presented in archival pigment prints, tintypes and toned silver gelatin prints. The exhibition runs through July 2 at Burnet, 775 Lake St. E., Wayzata. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and by appointment. For more info, visit BurnetArt.com and RJKern.com.(Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
“Taite and Beau, Anoka County, Minnesota, 2020” (right) is among the photographs by R. J. Kern currently on display at Burnet Fine Art & Advisory. According to Kern, “The portraits capture a particular America, a rural pastoral world, and a time in life when the layered emotions of youth are laid bare.”
“Kol and Annabelle, Anoka County Fair, Minnesota, 2016” (left) and “Kol and Annabelle, Anoka County, Minnesota, 2020,” photographs by R. J. Kern. According to the artist, he made portraits of youth contestants at Minnesota county fairs in 2016. Each participant had spent a year raising an animal, which they entered into a 4-H livestock competition. “None of the youths I photographed succeeded in winning an award, despite the obvious care they had given to their animals,” Kern said. “Four years later, in 2020, I returned to photograph the young people, asking them what they carried forward from their previous experience. Some of them have continued to pursue animal husbandry while others developed other interests. It is likely some of these kids will not choose to continue running their family farms - an unpredictable and demanding way of making a living. As I created the second group of photographs, I asked them what were their thoughts, their dreams, and their goals for the future? How would they fit into the future of agricultural America? ‘The Unchosen Ones’ depicts the bloom of youth and the mettle of the young people who grow up on farms, reminding us how resilient children can be when confronted with life’s inevitable disappointments.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.