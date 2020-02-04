wz06NW_PrintsCUT1.JPG

Burnet Fine Art & Advisory’s newest exhibition showcases a selection of prints and editions by 16 local, national and international artists: Ai Weiwei, Bridget Riley, Carmen Herrera, Caroline Kent, Clarence Morgan, Donald Judd, Ellsworth Kelly, Jeff Koons, Matthew Barney, Michael Craig-Martin, Pamela Carberry, Robert Indiana, Sabina Ott, Sol LeWitt, Squeak Carnwath and Tom Otterness. The exhibition runs through March 28 at 775 Lake St. E., Wayzata. For information on each artist, visit burnetart.com/events/prints-editions.
Two screenprints in colors on woven paper (“Red Red Blue,” left, and “Wall Painting 1”) by Bridget Riley. (Submitted image)
“The American Art,” a screenprint in colors on wove paper by Robert Indiana. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
“Untitled No. 20,” a screenprint in colors on paper by Sol LeWitt. (Submitted image)
“Players, Shadows, Figments and Forms,” a silkscreen on Rives BFK paper by Caroline Kent. (Submitted image)

