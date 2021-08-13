‘He was a true public servant,” said Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar
President Joe Biden signed off on a bill Aug. 6 to rename Wayzata’s post office in honor of former Minnesota Rep. Jim Ramstad, who died last November of Parkinson’s disease at the age of 74.
Ramstad served 10 years as a member of the Minnesota Senate before entering the U.S. Congress, where he served Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District for nine terms beginning in 1991. The Republican lawmaker retired from Congress in 2009.
The president’s signature follows a unanimous Senate vote in July and approval on the legislation from the House in February.
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who led the Senate version of the bill, told the Sun Sailor the renaming of the post office will serve as a longstanding reminder of a lawmaker she considered a “true mentor” on how to work with both Democrats and Republicans to get things done. Klobuchar noted that she once recommended Ramstad to President Barack Obama for the director position of the Office of National Drug Control Policy.
“He was someone who was really able to make friends on both sides of the aisle,” Klobuchar said of that late congressman.
Ramstad was known for his work as a legislative advocate for mental health issues and people in recovery after his own battle with alcoholism. He was a lead sponsor of the Paul Wellstone and Pete Domenici Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act, which was passed in 2008 after 12 years of advocacy and was signed into law by President George W. Bush. The legislation requires insurance companies to pay equally for mental and physical health benefits, including addiction treatment.
Early in his retirement, Ramstad served as an advisor to the Hazelden Foundation, which later became the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. Throughout his 39 years of sobriety, Ramstad supported friends, colleagues and strangers on their roads to recovery, according to leaders of the foundation.
“(Ramstad) was a man of great dignity,” Klobuchar said. “He was someone who was a good and loyal friend and he took care of people, and sometimes he took care of them at the worst moments of their lives.
“He was a true public servant. ... It’s just wonderful that he will be forever commemorated with something as direct as a post office. And people love walking around Wayzata, so they’re going to see it a lot.”
Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips, the Democrat who currently holds the 3rd District seat Ramstad once held, authored the House bill and offered a tribute to the late statesman before the vote this past winter.
“May his memory be for a blessing, may his spirit and legacy of bipartisanship - and I note that Jim was a Republican and I am a Democrat - may that spirit of bipartisanship inspire this Congress, and may his name grace the post office in the town he loved, and the town that loved him back, for generations to come,” Phillips said.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.