‘The Only Star I Remember’ will run for three performances Jan. 23-26
Two local high school students are working to bring their original play, which tells the true story of one of the student’s great-grandmother during the Holocaust, to the stage at Blue Water Theatre Company in Wayzata.
Wayzata High School senior Abigail Anderson and St. Louis Park junior Carly Joseph, both members of Blue Water, said they were inspired by their involvement with the Witness Theatre Project two years ago. The project brought together teens and Holocaust survivors to tell their stories and preserve the memories and lessons of the Holocaust.
After the project ended, Joseph said she had the idea to keep going and reached out to Anderson to see if she’d be interested in writing a new play.
After several unsuccessful attempts to contact some of the survivors they had previously worked with, Anderson turned to a family member who lived through the Holocaust: her 91-year-old great-grandmother Esther Begam.
After seeking permission from her great-grandmother to tell her story, Anderson began drawing upon past school projects.
“I had researched her life for school projects but I had never done a project this big,” Anderson said. “It’s very difficult for her to talk about it. I asked if I could use all the information that I received in previous years to write a play based on her life and she gave us permission.”
Anderson said she and Joseph then got to work writing their play, titled “The Only Star I Remember.” The play follows the story of her great-grandmother, who was 11 years old when the German army entered Poland in 1939.
Begam was the only member of her family to survive the Holocaust. Her family was taken to Kraków Ghetto, which was one of five major metropolitan Jewish ghettos created by Nazi Germany, but her father Mordechai, a well-respected rabbi, was away serving as a chaplain in the Polish army.
“The last time she saw her father, she was 11,” Anderson said. “He was a chaplain in the army and he was going to help Jewish soldiers, but unfortunately all of the Jewish soldiers and the chaplains were murdered.”
Begam’s mother and brother were taken to Auschwitz and murdered immediately in the gas chambers, Anderson said, and her sister was taken to a labor camp where she contracted typhus and died a few weeks before the camp was liberated.
After the war, Esther married Israel Begam, who was the sole survivor of his family. They moved to Minnesota and settled in St. Paul in 1949.
In bringing the story to the stage, Anderson said one of the more difficult aspects has been to not censor certain aspects of the story.
“We want to show truly what it was like, and it’s been sort of an uncomfortable process. A lot of the topics are very mature and the language that is used is mature,” Anderson said. “It is uncomfortable, and it should be uncomfortable.”
Telling real-life stories like these, Joseph added, is especially important because it connects people to a not-too-distant past.
“The tragedies that happened in the 1940s wasn’t just something that happened overnight,” Joseph said. “It was the systematic dehumanization of people and that’s really important to recognize. ... The holocaust didn’t just start with concentration camps, it started with random acts of anti-Semitism that led to acts of violence that led to ghettos that led to concentration camps.”
Joseph said preserving the stories of Holocaust survivors is becoming especially important today as more and more are dying from old age. At the same time, the fight against anti-Semitism continues.
“We don’t want [these stories] to be lost to history,” Joseph said.
Among the cast of 17 is Wayzata High School sophomore Caelan Petit, who will play Begam. She said she felt inspired to help tell this story, but found it difficult because it was different than anything she had done before.
“I’ve really tried to put a lot of thought and feeling into everything I’ve done for the character, especially knowing that she is a real person and everything she had to go through,” Petit said.
If you go:
“The Only Star I Remember”
When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23; 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com
