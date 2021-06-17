City Council votes to move forward with design and equipment purchase
Wayzata Beach is one step closer to getting a new playground now that the City Council has voted to move forward with the designs and equipment purchase.
Members of the Wayzata Parks and Trails Board have been working with Golden Valley-based company Minnesota/Wisconsin Playground for several months on what will replace the beach’s current playground.
“The existing equipment is about 15 years old, and it’s really reached its useful life,” said Mike Kelly, city engineer and director of public works. “And it does not meet current standards for safety.”
The new designs for the playground, which will feature activity areas for age groups 2-5 and 5-12 years, include safety upgrades and will be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. A poured rubberized surface underneath play structures, also located next to sandy areas, will allow for accessibility.
The new playground will also incorporate a nautical/water theme and use the existing colors of blue and white.
The new Wayzata Beach playground is proposed to be funded from the Parks Capital Improvement Program, which currently has $330,000 allocated for the project.
The cost estimate for new playground is $272,000, which includes $40,000 for the dismantling and removal of the old playground. An additional $53,000 has also been allocated for a possible water misting feature.
Designs for the playground include a GT Wave net climber, color wheel spinner, monkey bars, a line of swings, a small spring rider in the shape of a canoe, several diggers for sand and shade structures.
Kelly said the designs were put together using community input gathered via an online survey that received nearly 120 responses. Feedback related to the area where a possible water misting feature might go also included suggestions for a creative play area or additional seating. Kelly said he would come back to the council once plans for that particular area were finalized.
The community survey is in addition to feedback received through the city’s master planning process and engagement of Parks and Trails Board members. The work is also referenced in the Parks and Trails Master Plan.
The Wayzata Beach playground upgrade had been scheduled for 2022, but it was moved to this year and its timeline was switched with the planned Klapprich Park playground update.
“We thought it might be better to move forward with the beach playground first because it’s a reasonably straightforward design. We’re using the existing footprint for the playground, and there’s not a lot of change in the topography. ... We also want to spend more time on what is kind of the premier park in town, Klapprich Park, as we look to that design,” Kelly said.
The City Council was supportive of the plans and voted unanimously to move forward with the design and purchase of equipment.
“I support the ask. I think you’ve done your homework,” Councilmember Jeff Buchanan said to Kelly and the Parks and Trails Board. “I particularly love that you’ve reached out to the community.”
Mayor Johanna Mouton also supported the plans, saying, “I do think it is rather lovely. ... You guys did a great job with it.”
Kelly said the goal is to order the new equipment with the intent of removing the old playground and beginning construction just after Labor Day.
“This playground hopefully would be functional later this fall, and definitely for the entire season next year,” he said.
