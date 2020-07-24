City leaders are encouraging photographers of all ages and abilities to grab their cameras and get to work capturing images for the sixth annual Picture Wayzata photo contest.
This year, local photographers have a few extra months to submit their images with an extended deadline of Dec. 18.
“We want to capture Wayzata all year long,” said Bobbie Dahlke, the city’s communications coordinator.
There will be two age categories this year: Adults 18 years and older and youth. First, second and third place prizes will be awarded in both categories.
The photography contest is meant to showcase the City of Wayzata, and everyone is encouraged to participate: residents, employees of local businesses and students.
In past contests, photo submission have included children playing, lakeshore views, fishing outings with the family, city destinations or landmarks, parks, trails, downtown Wayzata streetscapes, wildlife and nature landscapes.
“From behind a camera, phone or other electronic device, people are invited to capture what is special about the community,” Dahlke said. “Photos can be representative of Wayzata history, community life, open space, recreation, arts, culture, or anything that embodies the spirit of what living in Wayzata means.”
Submitted qualifying photos will be placed in an online album on the city’s Facebook and Instagram pages. A time frame will be specified when the album is uploaded and the public will cast votes by “liking” their favorite photos. The photos with the most likes will win.
Contest entries should be judged on overall quality, creativity and how well the photograph portrays the city.
First, second and third place photos in both age categories will be awarded with gift cards. In addition, winning photographs will be featured on the City of Wayzata photo contest winners webpage and other city communications or publications.
To view the winners of last year’s contest, visit wayzata.org/453/Photo-Contest-Winners.
The photos and the names of the contest winners will be posted online after they are announced during the beginning of 2021.
“We are very excited to see all of the great photos this year,” Dahlke said.
Photographs must have been taken within the city limits of Wayzata in 2014 or later. Photographs from all seasons are encouraged.
Photos that were submitted in past Wayzata photography contests will not be considered.
Photographers may submit up to two photos to the contest.
A completed entry form must accompany each photograph submitted.
For complete rules and a link to the contest entry form, visit wayzata.org/photocontest.
