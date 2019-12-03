wz05NW_LightCut8.JPG
A tree-lighting event caps this year’s Light Up the Lake Celebration in downtown Wayzata. The Nov. 29 event invited families to celebrate the holiday season with live music, a candy cane hunt, reindeer, horse-drawn wagon rides, tree lighting and the Wayzata Firefighter’s Parade of Lights. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
An Eden Prairie fire truck with holiday lights rolls down Lake Street in downtown Wayzata Nov. 29 for this year’s Light Up the Lake Celebration. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
McGruff the Crime Dog walks in the Wayzata Firefighter’s Parade of Lights, which included fire engines from Wayzata and nearby cities decorated with holiday lights. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Families were offered horse-drawn wagon rides along Lake Street as part of Wayzata’s Light Up the Lake Celebration. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Children attending this year’s Light Up the Lake Celebration in Wayzata were greeted by characters from the movie “Frozen,” including Princesses Elsa and Anna and Olaf the snowman. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Wayzata residents and visitors got close to a reindeer Nov. 29 outside the Wayzata Depot during the city’s annual Light Up the Lake Celebration. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Families huddle Nov. 29 inside the Wayzata Depot to listen to carolers sing songs during this year’s Light Up the Lake Celebration. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Santa Claus waves to the crowd gathered along Lake Street Nov. 29 for Wayzata’s Light Up the Lake Celebration. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

