fw13NW_ChillyOpenCUT1.JPG
A golfer lines up a shot on one of the many holes carved into a frozen Lake Minnetonka Feb. 8 for the 36th annual Wayzata Chilly Open. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
fw13NW_ChillyOpenCUT2.JPG
More than 1,800 golfers chipped and putted tennis balls through one of the three nine-hole courses carved into the ice and snow on Wayzata Bay Feb. 8 for the annual Chilly Open. Organized by the Greater Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce, the unique winter event debuted in 1984 and has since has become one of the community’s most popular winter events. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
fw13NW_ChillyOpenCUT3.JPG
Chilly Open golfers take shelter from the cold while listening to live music Feb. 8 in the 19th Hole Tent. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
fw13NW_ChillyOpenCUT4.JPG
Wayzata Chilly Open golfers head to the 19th Hole Tent to take part in a chili cook-off contest that featured local restaurants supplying all-you-can-eat chili. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

