Wayzata’s Fourth of July Revolutionary Flying Pancake Breakfast made a welcomed return to Depot Park after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of last summer’s event. The lakeside celebration, hosted by the Lake Minnetonka Society of the Children of the American Revolution, featured members of the 7th Pennsylvania Regiment of Revolutionary actors, the Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard and the Daughters of the American Revolution. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Guests use their plates to catch airborne pancakes flung by cooks stationed behind the griddle during Wayzata’s Fourth of July Revolutionary Flying Pancake Breakfast. The lakeside celebration was hosted by the Lake Minnetonka Society of the Children of the American Revolution.  (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Walk-up service was also available for those who didn’t want to catch flying pancakes. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
The Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard prepare to march to the Wayzata Depot docks over Lake Minnetonka to fire their powder muskets. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
The Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard fire off a seven-gun rifle volley during Wayzata’s Fourth of July Revolutionary Flying Pancake Breakfast. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Members of the 7th Pennsylvania Regiment of Revolutionary actors demonstrate instruments like the fife and drum, which were played to issue orders on and off the battlefield. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Amalia Ahlquist and Angus Muldoon, co-presidents for the Children of the American Revolution’s local chapter, ask guests of the Fourth of July Revolutionary Flying Pancake Breakfast to pause and honor all U.S. war veterans and those currently serving in the military. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

