fw10NW_StoryInLightsCUT1.jpeg

Trees surrounding Wayzata Community Church are dressed in lights for the church’s new drive-thru experience called “The Christmas Story in Lights.” The experience continues 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, through Sunday, Dec. 13; and 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, through Sunday, Dec. 27, at 125 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata. For more information, visit wayzatacommunitychurch.org. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
fw10NW_StoryInLightsCUT2.jpeg

Throughout December, the public is invited to drive through the grounds of Wayzata Community Church and experience “The Christmas Story in Lights,” which includes eight stations, each one sharing the Christmas story in bright lights, music and narration. The church is also collecting a freewill offering that will benefit Community Emergency Services, a Minneapolis nonprofit that provides direct service to people in need. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
fw10NW_StoryInLightsCUT3.jpeg

Cars drive past decorated trees Dec. 5 at Wayzata Community Church. Around 75 volunteers helped create the festive experience by wrapping trees and hanging more than 100,000 lights. Others helped by giving money or donating supplies to help put on the free tour. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
fw10NW_StoryInLightsCUT4.jpeg

Three volunteer greeters wish visitors a Merry Christmas as the exit “The Christmas Story in Lights” Dec. 5 at Wayzata Community Church. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
fw10NW_StoryInLightsCUT5.jpeg

A statue outside Wayzata Community Church is surrounded by trees decorated brightly for the church’s “Christmas Story in Lights.” (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments