The Student Show is open through March 5 at Minnetonka Center for the Arts. The annual exhibit includes painting, sculpture, textiles, works on paper, ceramics, fused glass, jewelry and photography produced by center students during the past year. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
The Student Show at Minnetonka Center for the Arts features work created by students during the past year in classes at the arts center. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
“Time at the Lake,” a watercolor painting by Susan Keith More.
“Geometry,” a stoneware sculpture by Rachel Traynham.
“Chickadee,” a watercolor painting by Diane Pearson (top) and “Stepping Out,” a watercolor painting by Sandra Cowing.

