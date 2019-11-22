wz21NW_KnownByNameCUT1.JPG

Wayzata Community Church invited guests to the “Known by Name” photography exhibit Nov. 17. The gallery is the result of a collaboration between Upstream Arts, a Minneapolis-based arts organization that uses creative arts to activate and amplify the voice of individuals with disabilities, and the church’s Parables Summer Camp. The gallery of camp attendees serves as an introduction to the talents and gifts of the special needs community members who are part of the church’s Parables Ministry. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
wz21NW_KnownByNameCUT4.JPG

Sam Ward takes a seat in front of two photographs of himself during the Nov. 17 opening of the “Known by Name” photography exhibit at Wayzata Community Church. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
wz21NW_KnownByNameCUT2.JPG

Marcus Carver takes a look at the two portrait photographs of him that are included in the “Known by Name” photo gallery at Wayzata Community Church. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
wz21NW_KnownByNameCUT3.JPG

Brennan Riley, seated in front of photos of himself, attends the opening of the “Known by Name” photography exhibit at Wayzata Community Church. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

Copyright © 2019 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments