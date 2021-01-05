wz07NW_SkatingCUT1.jpeg

Wayzata’s Klapprich Park was busy with ice skaters Jan. 3 as temperatures reached into the mid-30s. After a warm start to winter, temperatures dropped long enough for the city workers to flood and prepare the field for ice skating. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Hockey players of all ages honed their skills by taking shots on net at Klapprich Park. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Families looking for outdoor winter activities were anxious to get out on the ice Jan. 3 for an afternoon of ice skating and hockey. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Wayzata’s Klapprich Park was busy with ice skaters Jan. 3. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

