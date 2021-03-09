wz11NW_CurlingCUT1.jpg

Frank Travanti excitedly slides toward a group of curling stones March 5 in downtown Wayzata. The new iceless curling lane was recently unveiled in the new lakeside Panoway park. The public is invited to use the curling lane 5-7 p.m. every Friday through March 26. For more information, visit wayzata.org/702/Public-Curling. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
wz11NW_CurlingCUT2.jpg

Bea Travanti pushes a curling stone on Wayzata’s new iceless curling lane. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
wz11NW_CurlingCUT3.jpeg

A curling stone slides to a stop near the center of the target in Wayzata’s new Panoway park. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
wz11NW_CurlingCUT4.jpg

Frank Travanti watches as his curling stone slides toward the target in Wayzata’s Panoway park. The new iceless curling lane opened March 5 and will be available for public use 5-7 p.m. every Friday through March 26. Playing instructions are posted alongside the curling sheet. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments