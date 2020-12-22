wz24NW_LightsCUT1.jpeg

Bright lights and a pair of glowing igloos decorate Wayzata’s new lakeside plaza park along Lake Street. The holiday lights are part of the Light Up the Lake Holiday Lights Drive presented by the city and the Greater Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce. To view a suggested route of the drive, visit wayzata.org/679/Light-Up-the-Lake-Holiday-Lights-Drive (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
wz24NW_LightsCUT2.jpeg

While there was no tree-lighting ceremony this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wayzata’s community Christmas tree still shines bright for those passing by on Lake Street. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
wz24NW_LightsCUT3.jpeg

Thousands of lights and a giant star are among the new holiday decorations lining the recently revamped Lake Street in downtown Wayzata. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
wz24NW_LightsCUT4.jpeg

A Christmas tree sits under the glow of the Wayzata marquee on Lake Street. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

