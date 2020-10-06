a208NW_FallColorsCUT1.jpeg

Shades of yellow and some orange could be found Oct. 2 on the leaf-covered walking path through Wayzata’s Big Woods. Typical dates for peak fall colors in the Twin Cities metro are late September to mid-October. For more information on fall colors, visit dnr.state.mn.us/fall_colors/index.html. To get the local fall color report for the Three Rivers Park District, visit threeriversparks.org/fall. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
a208NW_FallColorsCUT3.jpeg

Patches of orange were showing Oct. 2 in a tree in Klapprich Park near the Wayzata water tower. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
a208NW_FallColorsCUT5.jpeg

Shades of orange overtake green in the leaves of a maple tree Oct. 2 in French Regional Park. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
a208NW_FallColorsCUT4.jpeg

Some darker oranges could be found among the green foliage Oct. 2 at French Regional Park in Plymouth. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
a208NW_FallColorsCUT2.jpeg

A mix of green, yellow and mild orange leaves could be seen while looking skyward from the walking trail in Wayzata’s Big Woods. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
a208NW_FallColorsCUT6.jpeg

Shades of yellow and some spots of orange and red could be found Oct. 2 on a walking path through French Regional Park in Plymouth. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments