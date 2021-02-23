wz25NW_CinemaAndSkatesCUT4.jpg

Guests of the chamber’s Cinema & Skates event were treated to fire pits, a movie screening and an ice skating track on Wayzata Bay. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Families brave the cold Feb. 19 to watch “The Mighty Ducks” on frozen Lake Minnetonka during Wayzata’s Cinema & Skates event. The two-day skating and movie event hosted four showings, including “Frozen 2,” “The Call of the Wild” and “Miracle.” The sold-out event from the Greater Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce replaced this year’s Chilly Open golf tournament, which took a year off due to COVID-19 restrictions. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
A 45,000 square-foot ice venue hosted 250 people at a time throughout four sessions Feb. 19-20 for the Greater Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce’s Cinema & Skates event. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Fireworks were launched Feb. 19 over Wayzata Bay during the Greater Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce’s Cinema & Skates event. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
A screening of the movie “The Mighty Ducks” plays for an audience Feb. 19 on frozen Wayzata Bay during the Cinema & Skates event. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
“Skate Wayzata” is spelled out in lighted letters for skaters during the Feb. 19-20 Cinema & Skates event on Wayzata Bay. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

