wz17NW_NewMuralCUT1.jpeg

Minneapolis artist Allison Hunsley paints a mural Dec. 5 depicting downtown Wayzata at the corner of Lake Street and Walker Avenue. The “Love Local” mural was commissioned through the Greater Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
wz17NW_NewMuralCUT2.jpeg

A new mural of downtown Wayzata could be seen Dec. 9 at the corner of Lake Street and Walker Avenue. It took Minneapolis artist Allison Hunsley around a week to complete the painting. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments