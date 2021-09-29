fw30NW_PetrichorCUT1.jpg

Burnet Fine Art & Advisory’s newest exhibition “Petrichor” is curated by Luisa Fda. Garcia-Gomez and features work by herself along with Clara Ramirez-Katz (France), Powerpaola (Argentina) and Alexandra Arango (France). “Petrichor” runs through Oct. 16 at Burnet, 775 Lake St. E., Wayzata. The studio is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and by appointment. For more info about the exhibition, visit burnetart.com/events/petrichor. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
fw30NW_PetrichorCUT5.jpg

“Jeu de Vilains (Villains Game),” ink of paper and Riso print,” by artist Alexandra Arango. Her birthplace, Colombia, is a significant source of inspiration for her creative energy. Her work addresses her past sentiments, linked to the conflicts that ravaged her homeland, and her existential concerns. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
fw30NW_PetrichorCUT4.jpg

Ink on paper, from the series “El zorro, el cocodrilo y yo,” by visual artist, comic author and illustrator Powerpaola, who was born in Quito, Ecuador, and grew up in Cali and Medellín, Colombia. She started drawing comics at 27 to entertain herself and document her life while working in a kitchen in Sydney. Her first graphic novel memoir, “Virus Tropical,” published in 2011, is about growing up as a rebellious daughter in a conservative Colombian family that was dominated by strong women. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
fw30NW_PetrichorCUT2.jpg

“Camila-jaune,” a screen print on paper by artist Clara Ramirez-Katz, who was born in Medellín, Colombia. She has lived and worked in her home studio in Paris since 1979. Ramirez-Katz mixes different media and techniques. She finds her inspiration in global landscapes, such as China’s “celestial mountains,” the minerality of Mediterranean topography and the vitality of the Andes. To add depth and texture to her pieces, Ramirez-Katz uses a mixture of casein (a milk protein) with solid oil. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
fw30NW_PetrichorCUT3.jpg

Three block prints on Bristol paper by artist Luisa Fda. Garcia-Gomez: “Humidity” (left), “Con nieve” (top, right) and “Lluvia” (bottom, right). Garcia-Gomez is a multi-disciplinary artist who grew up in Medellín, Colombia, in the 1980s, when the city was immersed in a period of violence wherein random explosions and a state of constant tension were part of daily life. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments